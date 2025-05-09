Complete Blackout Enforced in Jammu as Explosions Rock LoC Areas

A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu following a series of sirens and explosions reported near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch and Rajouri districts early Friday morning. The situation remains tense as security forces remain on high alert, and further details are awaited.

Explosions were initially reported near the LoC in both Poonch and Rajouri, raising fears of heightened cross-border activity.

In a separate incident late Thursday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary in the Samba district. The attempt occurred around 11:00 p.m. on May 8. In an official statement posted on X, BSF Jammu confirmed: “At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K.”

Meanwhile, defence sources reported that the Indian Army successfully shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector amid an intense exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani troops.

Adding to the escalation, Pakistan reportedly attempted to target multiple military stations—Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur—using drones and missiles. All three installations are located near the International Border. According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, these threats were effectively neutralised without any reported casualties.

In a statement shared on X, the Integrated Defence Staff said: “Military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

These developments follow India’s launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, during which the Indian Armed Forces conducted precision missile strikes on nine identified terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes specifically targeted infrastructure associated with terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The military operation was carried out in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 28 civilians.

