Pakistan’s Terror Havens Hit Hard – Could This Spark Full-Scale Conflict?

In a decisive move against cross-border terrorism, the Indian Army on Wednesday destroyed nine major terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of a strategic operation dubbed 'Operation Sindoor.' This successful operation targeted key strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), known for orchestrating deadly attacks on Indian soil.

Advertisment

The Indian Air Force (IAF) executed precise airstrikes, hitting four terror bases within Pakistan's territory and five additional locations in PoK. According to the Ministry of Defence, the operation was "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," intentionally avoiding any Pakistani military installations to prevent further escalation.

These tactical strikes come in retaliation to the recent barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. In a statement, the Defence Ministry reaffirmed India's commitment to holding the perpetrators of the attack accountable, with these strikes symbolizing India's resolve to root out terror.

Here’s a closer look at the terror hubs targeted during the operation:

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM

Located on the outskirts of Bahawalpur, this key centre of Jaish-e-Mohammed served as a training ground for terrorists, including those responsible for the 2019 Pulwama attack. The complex houses more than 600 cadres and is the operational headquarters for JeM. It also includes the residences of key JeM leaders such as Maulana Masood Azhar, the group's founder.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT

A major training facility for Lashkar-e-Taiba, Markaz Taiba spans over 82 acres and is known for radicalizing and training thousands of terrorists annually. The camp’s funding includes a significant contribution from Osama Bin Laden in 2000. It is equipped with multiple facilities, including madrassas, arms training zones, and agricultural sections, all of which contribute to its role as a breeding ground for terror.

Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - Hizbul Mujahideen

Located in Sialkot, this facility serves as a launch pad for Hizbul Mujahideen operatives infiltrating Jammu and Kashmir. It was used to train terrorists and facilitate their infiltration into India. The camp's commander, Mohammad Irfan Khan, has been linked to several terror attacks, including a deadly bombing in Jammu in 1995.

Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT

A significant terror base for LeT in PoK, this site serves as a staging area for terrorists before they infiltrate into Indian territory. It has been linked to multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the 2023 attack in Dhangri, Rajouri, and the 2024 bus attack in Reasi, both targeting civilians.

Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM

Situated in PoK near Kotli, this JeM hideout accommodates over 100 cadres and has been instrumental in planning several attacks, including the Nagrota attack in 2016. The facility, led by JeM commander Hafiz Abdul Shakoor, also serves as a major hub for fund-raising activities and operational planning.

Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - Hizbul Mujahideen

Located in a remote area of PoK, this camp is one of the oldest facilities of Hizbul Mujahideen. Known for training cadres in physical and arms training, it also specializes in BAT (Border Action Team) operations and sniping tactics. This facility has been a hotbed for terror activities and recruitment for years.

Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT

A notorious training base for LeT terrorists, Shawai Nalla Camp has been operational since the early 2000s. It serves as the focal point for training in arms usage, religious indoctrination, and tactical warfare. The camp has been a key player in organizing attacks against India and has even hosted refresher courses for LeT’s top operatives.

The destruction of these terror hideouts marks a significant blow to the infrastructure of Pakistan-based terror organizations, demonstrating India’s commitment to counterterrorism efforts. As the dust settles, these airstrikes underscore India's resolve to ensure justice for the victims of cross-border terrorism and signal a broader message that the country will not tolerate acts of terror on its soil.

Also Read: 'Operation Sindoor' Live: Kartarpur Corridor Shut After 'Operation Sindoor'; Pilgrims Denied Access