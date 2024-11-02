Patrolling Resumes in Demchok as India and China Take Steps to Ease Tensions

Indian troops have swiftly resumed patrolling in the Demchok area after completing the disengagement process at the friction points of Demchok and Depsang Plains along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This coordinated patrolling began on Friday and is expected to extend to the Depsang Plains soon, as confirmed by Indian Army sources.
The resumption of patrolling aligns with an agreement between India and China, announced on October 21, just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met at the BRICS Summit in Russia to discuss improving bilateral relations. The two nations have faced heightened tensions since Chinese incursions were detected in eastern Ladakh in May 2020, leading to a prolonged military standoff.
The decision to allow patrolling in Demchok followed a goodwill gesture where troops from both sides exchanged sweets at border points along the LAC on Diwali day. Previously, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had restricted Indian access to patrolling points 10 to 13 in the Depsang Plains, and Chinese troops had occupied the Charding Nullah in Demchok.
Local commander-level talks, involving Brigadier ranks and below, are ongoing to maintain the momentum of this agreement. Notably, the Chinese side had been reluctant to discuss disengagement in Demchok and Depsang until recent developments, despite earlier agreements on disengagement at other friction points such as PP 14 (Galwan Valley) and PP 15 (Hot Springs).
The disengagement process also included the removal of temporary structures and is seen as the first phase in a three-step plan encompassing disengagement, de-escalation, and troop de-induction from the border areas.
In Beijing, a spokesperson for the Chinese military stated that progress is being made in implementing the disengagement agreement, although he refrained from commenting on reports regarding the completion of the disengagement in these areas.
Colonel Zhang emphasized the importance of viewing bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, urging both nations to manage their differences without affecting the overall relationship.