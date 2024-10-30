US Welcomes De-escalation Along India-China Border; Notes No Role in Resolution

The US State Department has welcomed the recent reduction in tensions along the India-China border following the disengagement of troops from both nations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Addressing the situation, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Washington is closely monitoring developments but clarified that the US played no direct role in the resolution. “We are closely following the developments and understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the LAC. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border,” Miller said during a daily briefing on Tuesday.
Miller also mentioned that the US has discussed the situation with its Indian counterparts, though reiterated that Washington did not mediate or intervene in the process.
Meanwhile, the disengagement process in the Depsang and Demchok areas of Eastern Ladakh is reportedly nearing completion, according to defense sources. Indian and Chinese armies are currently verifying the withdrawal of troops and removal of infrastructure from these friction points.
India has been actively working towards restoring the situation to the pre-April 2020 status, prior to the escalation caused by Chinese military actions in the region. This follows years of diplomatic and military negotiations aimed at reducing tensions along the border.
On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry confirmed that both nations' frontier troops are working on the disengagement in line with recently reached agreements. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that the process is progressing "smoothly."
India's Ministry of External Affairs had earlier announced a new agreement with China concerning patrolling arrangements along the LAC, marking the end of a four-year military standoff. This agreement came after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, where both leaders welcomed the new patrolling measures.
The standoff, which began in 2020 due to Chinese military incursions, had strained India-China relations. However, the recent developments signal a step toward de-escalation and renewed efforts to manage the longstanding border dispute.