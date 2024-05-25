PEC Condemns Journalist Deaths In Pakistan, Demands Fair Probe

PEC’s South and Southeast Asia representative Nava Thakuria revealed that since 1 January this year, Myanmar lost one scribe named Ko Myat Thu Tun to military atrocities. India witnessed the murder of television journalist Ashutosh Shrivastava, who worked for the nationalist channel Sudarshan News and was shot dead in the Jaunpur locality of Uttar Pradesh. Soon after the incident, the police arrested notorious cow smuggler Jamiruddin Qureshi from Mumbai in connection with the murder. Jamiruddin even escaped the police custody while he was taken to UP by a train. Later, however, the police re-arrested him from the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra again.