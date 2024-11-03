PEC Condemns Filipino Journalist Maria Vilma Rodriguez's Death

In a statement, PEC President Blaise Lempen strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a serious blow to press freedom. "PEC condemns the murder of Maria Vilma Rodriguez with strongest words. She becomes the 112nd journo-victim across the world till date this year. We urge Zamboanga city’s chief police officer in particular and President Marcos Jr to investigate the motive of perpetrators to punish them. The government in Manila must take prompt actions against the criminals and ensure the safety of Filipino journalists and other media employees,” Lempen said.