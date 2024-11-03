PEC Condemns Filipino Journalist Maria Vilma Rodriguez's Death

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), an international organization dedicated to media safety and rights, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the recent murder of Filipino radio journalist Maria Vilma Rodriguez. Rodriguez, 56, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants near her home in Zamboanga City, Philippines, recently. A veteran journalist, she hosted the program Barangay Action Center on 105.9 Emedia FM, a platform known for covering local issues.
In a statement, PEC President Blaise Lempen strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a serious blow to press freedom. "PEC condemns the murder of Maria Vilma Rodriguez with strongest words. She becomes the 112nd journo-victim across the world till date this year. We urge Zamboanga city’s chief police officer in particular and President Marcos Jr to investigate the motive of perpetrators to punish them. The government in Manila must take prompt actions against the criminals and ensure the safety of Filipino journalists and other media employees,” Lempen said.
According to PEC’s representative for South and Southeast Asia, Nava Thakuria, Rodriguez is the first journalist to be killed in the Philippines since January 1, 2024, and the fifth journalist murdered since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed office in June 2022. The incident has raised alarm among media advocates who urge greater security for journalists in the country.
This year has also seen the murders of several other journalists across Southeast Asia. In Indonesia, Sempurna Pasaribu, a journalist for Tribrata TV in Sumatra, was killed on June 27. Meanwhile, Myanmar has witnessed the deaths of journalists Ko Myat Thu Tun from DVB on January 31, and Htet Myat Thu and Win Htut Oo, both from Voice of Thanbyuzayat and DVB, respectively, in Mon State on August 21.
Rodriguez’s murder highlights the rising threats faced by journalists worldwide, with PEC urging authorities in the Philippines to act decisively to bring the perpetrators to justice.