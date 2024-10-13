PEC Demands Probe into Murder of Bangladesh Journalist

“Until now in 2024, a heavy toll of 109 journalists has been killed around the world. Regarding Tanjil Jahan Islam Tamim, it’s not established by facts that he was targeted because of his journalistic works. But even though PEC condemns the incident and pursues a high-level probe to unearth the reason behind the murder. We hope that the interim government head Prof Muhammad Yunus will take interest in solving the mystery and punish the criminals,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (www.pressemblem.ch), adding that the south Asian nation recently lost five journalists during the anti-government outrages.