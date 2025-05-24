PEC Condemns Killing of Abdul Latif Baloch, Calls for Justice

Renowned Baloch journalist Abdul Latif Baloch, associated with Daily Intekhab and Aaj News, was fatally shot early today in Mashkay, Awaran district of Balochistan, Pakistan. The attack occurred in front of his wife and children, raising serious concerns over journalist safety in the region.

The global media rights organization, Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), condemned the killing and called for an authentic and transparent investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable. Blaise Lempen, PEC President, highlighted that Abdul Latif is the 65th journalist killed worldwide since the start of 2025, underscoring the persistent dangers faced by media professionals.

According to PEC’s South and Southeast Asia representative Nava Thakuria, Abdul Latif’s family had previously suffered the abduction and killing of four members by security forces, incidents that remain unacknowledged and uninvestigated by Pakistani authorities. This latest killing occurs amid ongoing conflict in Balochistan, where locals continue to demand independence, met with state suppression.

Pakistan’s troubled media landscape has seen the deaths of multiple journalists, including Sindhi reporter Allah Dino Shar, killed on April 11, 2025, in Khairpur. In 2024 alone, 12 media workers lost their lives across the country.

PEC urges Pakistan’s authorities to ensure justice for Abdul Latif Baloch and take urgent measures to protect press freedom in the region.

