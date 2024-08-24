PEC Condemns Myanmar Military for Killing Two Reporters

PEC President Blaise Lempen expressed grave concern over the ongoing danger faced by media workers in Myanmar, describing it as one of the most perilous environments for journalists. "Myanmar has witnessed significant violence against journalists, including the recent death of Myat Thu Tun due to military actions earlier this year," Lempen stated. He called on Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, to address the Kyaikto incident seriously and hold accountable those responsible for the deaths of Htet Myat Thu and Win Htut Oo. Lempen also emphasized the need for adequate compensation for the bereaved families.