PEC Condemns Myanmar Military for Killing Two Reporters

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a leading global media safety and rights organization, has issued a strong condemnation of the Myanmar military's actions following the recent killing of two reporters.
The PEC has called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the deaths of Htet Myat Thu and Win Htut Oo, who were tragically killed during a military raid in Mon State on August 21, 2024.
According to Burmese media reports, the military raid targeted the residence of Htet Myat Thu (27) in Kyaikto township, where soldiers were searching for pro-democracy armed insurgents. The raid resulted in indiscriminate gunfire, leading to the death of Htet Myat Thu, a reporter with ‘Voice of Thanbyuzayat’. Win Htut Oo (28), a freelance contributor to the Democratic Voice of Burma, was also killed in the incident.
PEC President Blaise Lempen expressed grave concern over the ongoing danger faced by media workers in Myanmar, describing it as one of the most perilous environments for journalists. "Myanmar has witnessed significant violence against journalists, including the recent death of Myat Thu Tun due to military actions earlier this year," Lempen stated. He called on Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, to address the Kyaikto incident seriously and hold accountable those responsible for the deaths of Htet Myat Thu and Win Htut Oo. Lempen also emphasized the need for adequate compensation for the bereaved families.
PEC’s Southeast Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, highlighted the dire situation for journalists in Myanmar since the military coup on February 1, 2021. Thakuria noted that many Burmese journalists have fled the country, with 175 journalists arrested over the past three years and 50 still in military custody. The recent raid was particularly brutal, with the military reportedly cremating the bodies of the deceased at Taunggalay cemetery instead of returning them to their families.
The PEC continues to advocate for the protection of journalists and the right to a free and safe press in Myanmar and beyond.