PEC Urges Myanmar Military to Release Journalists Ahead of December Elections

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), an international organization advocating for media safety and press freedom, has urged Myanmar’s military regime to release all detained journalists ahead of the country’s multi-phase elections set to begin on 28 December.

The group also called for the repeal of a recently introduced election interference law, which it said continues to harass journalists and social media users under the pretext of cracking down on “anti-nationals.”

Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority country of nearly 55 million, is currently embroiled in conflict, with the Min Aung Hlaing-led Tatmadaw engaged in battles against pro-democracy armed resistance groups. Almost half of the country’s townships have slipped out of military control, making the conduct of free and fair elections virtually impossible.

“In the name of elections, the military rulers have imposed strict guidelines targeting mainstream journalists and social media users,” said Blaise Lempen, PEC president.

“Over five journalists and press freedom defenders have been executed, while many others have been forced to flee the country to save their lives. Journalism must never be treated as a crime anywhere in the world.”

Nava Thakuria, PEC’s South and Southeast Asia representative, noted that more than 200 journalists have been detained since the 2021 military coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government.

Nearly 50 media professionals remain in prison, while permits for at least 15 media outlets have been revoked, forcing them to operate from hideouts amid growing threats.

PEC expressed hope that the forthcoming elections would provide some relief to Myanmar’s embattled media community and allow journalists to work without fear of persecution.