People across the World to Observe “Earth Hour” today

The world will observe “Earth Hour” 2022 from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Earth Hour is observed on the last Saturday of March every year. Millions of people all around the world take part in the event to raise awareness about climate change and energy conservation.

All people turn off lights and other electrical appliances in their homes and offices for an hour to observe “Earth Hour”.

The event was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature in Sydney in 2007. It quickly grew into a global movement, with millions of people turning off lights every year to commemorate “Earth Hour”.

The topic for “Earth Hour” this year is "Shape Our Future."

Meanwhile, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has requested all people of Assam to observe “Earth Hour” today.

In a tweet, the APDCL said, “APDCL requests the people of Assam to observe the “Earth Hour” on 26th March, 2022, Saturday by switching off the lights (except most essential lights) from 8-30 PM to 9-30 PM as a support to WWF - INDIA.”