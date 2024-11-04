Petroleum, Gemstones, and Sugar Lead India's Export Boom Over Last Five Years

Sugar Exports Quadruple

India has also seen remarkable growth in sugar exports, with shipments of cane and beet sugar more than quadrupling from $0.93 billion in 2018 to $3.72 billion in 2023. Its share of the global market has grown from 4.17% to 12.21%, making India the world’s second-largest exporter of sugar. This success is attributed to favorable agricultural policies and strong production, especially as global demand rises in regions like Southeast Asia and Africa.