Philip Green Appointed As Australia’s New Envoy to India

Australia has appointed Philip Green as its next High Commissioner to India, replacing Barry O’Farrell who has served since 2020. Green, a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, was previously Australia’s Ambassador to Germany and has also served as High Commissioner to Singapore, South Africa and Kenya.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the appointment on June 16, saying that the Australia-India relationship has never been closer. She said both countries share perspectives, challenges and a democratic heritage, and are working together through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as Quad partners to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty is respected.
"Today I announce the appointment of Mr Philip Green OAM as Australia's next High Commissioner to India. Mr Green is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently Australia's Ambassador to Germany. He has previously served overseas as Australia's High Commissioner to Singapore, to South Africa, and to Kenya,” the minister said in a release.
Green will also serve as High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Bhutan. Wong said Australia and India have a mutually beneficial economic partnership, which will expand as they work towards finalizing an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.