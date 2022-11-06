Passenger Plane Crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

A passenger plane plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday due to bad weather shortly before landing in the northwestern city of Bukoba.

According to reports, the plane crashed 100 meters away from the airport. The reports from local media said that the plane carried 43 people on board.

However, it is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the collision. Meanwhile, rescue operations are currently underway.

The Precision Air plane crash occurred because the plane encountered problems mid-air due to bad weather as storm and heavy rains were reported in the area near the Lake.

Precision Air, which is Tanzania’s largest private airline, released a brief statement confirming the accident.

“Precision Air flight no. PW 494, flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba, was involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport. The rescue team has been dispatched to the scene and more information will be released in 2 hours’ time," the airline said.