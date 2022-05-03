PM Modi Arrives In Denmark On 2nd Day Of Europe Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Copenhagen in Denmark on the second day of his three-day Europe visit.

The Indian PM was welcomed by the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

Following his landing, PM Modi said that this will go a long way to cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties.”