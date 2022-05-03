PM Modi Arrives In Denmark On 2nd Day Of Europe Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Copenhagen in Denmark on the second day of his three-day Europe visit.
The Indian PM was welcomed by the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.
Following his landing, PM Modi said that this will go a long way to cement bilateral ties between the two countries.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties.”
Notably, the Indian PM was in Germany on Monday where he met with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
He had received a guard of honour at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin with the German Chancellor being present there and got a rousing welcome from the country’s diaspora when he arrived.
The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the ties between the two nations during his visit.
PM Modi will arrive in France on the final day of his visit on Wednesday where he will meet with the re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.