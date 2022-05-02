PM Modi Arrives in Germany for 3-Nation Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Berlin in Germany on Monday as part of his three-day visit to three European nations.

He will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) today.

PM Modi will also visit Denmark and France to strengthen bilateral ties with these countries. During his visit, he will hold meetings with Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Modi on Sunday said his trip to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India’s European partners. He also said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz.

India has the IGC only with Germany, which is held every two years. The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

India and Germany have had a 'Strategic Partnership' since 2001, which has been further strengthened with three rounds of IGC.

