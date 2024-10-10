PM Modi Arrives in Vientiane for ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Vientiane on Thursday, where he is set to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summits. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Vilayvong Bouddakham, the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.
This two-day visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and marks a significant occasion as it also celebrates a decade of India’s Act East Policy.
The Ministry of External Affairs shared the moment on social media platform X, posting, “Sabaidee Laos! PM @narendramodi arrives in Vientiane, Lao PDR to a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Warmly welcomed by Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Mr. Vilayvong Bouddakham.”
Upon his arrival, PM Modi expressed his anticipation for the discussions ahead, stating, “Landed in Lao PDR. Looking forward to the deliberations with various world leaders.”
In a statement prior to his departure, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the trip: “This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation. The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. We share close cultural and civilizational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties. I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with ASEAN countries.”
During the visit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings, including one with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. The ASEAN-India Summit will assess the progress of India-ASEAN relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and outline future cooperation pathways.
Additionally, the East Asia Summit will serve as a key platform for leaders to exchange views on critical regional issues, fostering an environment of strategic trust among EAS participating countries, including India.