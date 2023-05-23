PM Modi, Australian Counterpart Rename Sydney Suburb As “Little India”

A street in Australia was officially renamed “Little India” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
On a momentous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, officially renamed a street in Australia as "Little India" during a special community event held in Harris Park, Western Sydney.
Harris Park has long been recognized as a vibrant cultural hub, particularly for the Indian community, where festivals like Diwali and Australia Day are celebrated with great enthusiasm.
The City of Parramatta, on its official website, described Harris Park as a thriving and dynamic multicultural center known for its diverse blend of cultures and large Indian population.
“Wigram, Marion, and Station Streets in Harris Park, sometimes referred to as Little India, are home to more than 20 eateries and a variety of shops offering colorful saris, sparkling arm bangles, and authentic Indian spices that will transport you straight to Mumbai," the City of Parramatta noted.
The declaration of Harris Park as "Little India" was made by Prime Minister Albanese during his welcoming speech for Prime Minister Modi at the community event. PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the special gesture, thanking PM Albanese and recognizing it as an acknowledgment of the Indian community's contribution to Australian society.