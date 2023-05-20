PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi's Bust In Hiroshima

It may be noted that PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday at the invitation of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to attend the G7 summit.

After unveiling the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi spoke to reporters saying that even today the world gets frightened when they hear the word ‘Hiroshima’. He said, “I got the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 Summit. The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence.”