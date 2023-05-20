PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi's Bust In Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Japan’s Hiroshima where he is on an official visit.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture of him bowing and paying his respects to the bust of father of the nation, as Mahatma Gandhi is popularly known. He also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
Along with the picture, the Prime Minister wrote, “Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message.”
“The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions,” he further added.
It may be noted that PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday at the invitation of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to attend the G7 summit.
After unveiling the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi spoke to reporters saying that even today the world gets frightened when they hear the word ‘Hiroshima’. He said, “I got the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 Summit. The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence.”
“It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi,” he also added.