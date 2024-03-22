PM Modi Begins Two-Day State Visit to Bhutan

The relationship between India and Bhutan is characterized by mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding, rooted in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and renewed in February 2007. Over the years, high-level exchanges have been instrumental in nurturing this strong bond. Notably, King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, strengthening the ties between the two nations.