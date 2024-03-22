PM Modi Begins Two-Day State Visit to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Paro International Airport on Friday to commence an official two-day state visit to Bhutan. He was warmly greeted by his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, who embraced him upon arrival.
Subsequently, PM Modi was honored with a guard of honor by the Bhutanese armed forces. His visit, scheduled from March 22 to March 23, comes after meticulous preparations by concerned authorities at the Paro International Airport. Elaborate arrangements including the adornment of the venue with flowers, Rangoli artwork, and posters featuring PM Modi alongside his Bhutanese counterpart were made to welcome the distinguished guest.
Security measures were also intensified to ensure a smooth and secure arrival for PM Modi. During his stay, PM Modi is slated to participate in various programs aimed at strengthening the bilateral partnership between India and Bhutan.
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced a postponement of PM Modi's visit due to adverse weather conditions. However, new dates were swiftly coordinated through diplomatic channels on both sides to facilitate the visit.
The relationship between India and Bhutan is characterized by mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding, rooted in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and renewed in February 2007. Over the years, high-level exchanges have been instrumental in nurturing this strong bond. Notably, King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, strengthening the ties between the two nations.
PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and connectivity. The recent visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further underscored the commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and economic ties.