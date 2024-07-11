PM Modi Concludes Visit To Russia and Austria; Departs For India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Delhi on Thursday (local time), concluding his three-day official visit to Russia and Austria. This visit marks his first bilateral trip in his third term as Prime Minister.
After concluding his visit, PM Modi shared a post on X, expressing gratitude to Austria's Chancellor, the government, and the people for their warm welcome and hospitality. He described the visit as immensely productive and historic.
"My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection," PM Modi posted on X.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended a community event in Vienna, celebrating the 75th anniversary of friendship between India and Austria. He expressed his gratitude for the enthusiastic welcome, noting that this visit marked the first time in 41 years that an Indian Prime Minister had visited Austria. As he arrived on stage, the audience greeted him with chants of "Modi, Modi."
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, also shared a post on X highlighting PM Modi's interaction with the Indian community in Vienna. The event showcased the strong connection between India and its diaspora.
"Forging deeper bonds with the diaspora. PM @narendramodi interacted with the members of the Indian community in Vienna today. The community welcomed PM with great joy and fervour," Randhir Jaiswal posted.
PM Modi highlighted the progress India has made over the past decade and shared his vision for the future. He emphasized India's role as a 'Vishwabandhu' (friend of the world) contributing to global progress and well-being. He also thanked the Indian community for strengthening the partnership between India and Austria.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer extended his appreciation to the teams involved in organizing the successful state visit. In a post on X, Chancellor Nehammer acknowledged the dedication and hard work of numerous individuals and teams, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Army, the police, protocol officers, and many others behind the scenes.
"In order for a state visit as big as that of @narendramodi to Austria to work, dozens of employees are intensively busy for weeks. Hundreds more are involved on the day of the visit," Chancellor Nehammer stated.
"Many thanks to the teams of @MFA_Austria, @bkagvat as well as the Federal Army, the police, the protocol and the many helping hands in the background for the professional planning, the careful organization and the perfect execution. Thank you!," he added.