PM Modi Strengthens India-Austria Ties With Milestone Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Austria marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, underscoring shared democratic values and the rule of law as foundational to the partnership.
Arriving in Vienna for a day-long State visit, PM Modi met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, coinciding with 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.
During their meeting, PM Modi expressed his pleasure, stating, "Had an excellent meeting with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. This visit to Austria is very special because it is after several decades that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting this wonderful country. It is also the time when we are marking 75 years of the India-Austria friendship."
Emphasizing mutual commitments, he added, "There are several shared principles that connect us such as democracy and rule of law. In the spirit of these shared values, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and I agreed to further cement the India-Austria friendship across various sectors."
Economic cooperation emerged prominently in their discussions, with both leaders acknowledging the potential for enhancing trade and investment ties. PM Modi highlighted, "Stronger economic ties naturally featured in our talks but we do not want to limit our friendship to only this aspect. We see immense potential in areas like infra development, innovation, water resources, AI, climate change and more."
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, described the meeting as "extensive and fruitful," underscoring its broad agenda covering bilateral, regional, and global issues. In addition to their bilateral engagements, PM Modi and Chancellor Nehammer participated in the India-Austria Business Meeting, facilitating interactions among around 40 businesses from both countries to explore new economic opportunities.
This visit marks the first time in 41 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria, the last being Indira Gandhi in 1983. PM Modi's diplomatic schedule included a prior two-day official visit to Russia, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting India's active engagement on the global stage.