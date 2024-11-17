PM Modi Condoles Nigeria’s Flood Victims, Pledges 20 Tons of Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Nigeria on Sunday, extended condolences to the people of Nigeria for the tragic loss of lives caused by the devastating floods that struck the country last month.

In a show of solidarity, he announced that India would send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to support relief efforts. This follows an earlier dispatch of 15 tons of aid to Nigeria, which has been grappling with the aftermath of the floods.

Addressing Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, PM Modi expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. "In support of the relief works, India is sending 20 tons of humanitarian aid," PM Modi said.

The Indian Prime Minister also thanked President Tinubu for his personal commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria. He highlighted significant milestones in bilateral relations, including Nigeria’s historic participation as a guest country at the G20 Summit last year under India's chairmanship and its recent status as a partner country in BRICS. "This is a historic achievement for Nigeria," Modi stated.

PM Modi’s visit is historic, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit at the beginning of his third tenure. "I am very grateful for this opportunity and for the warm welcome extended to me," he said.

In his address, PM Modi emphasized India’s high priority on its strategic partnership with Nigeria across several sectors, including defense, energy, economy, technology, health, education, and culture. Both nations are committed to tackling common challenges, such as terrorism, drug trafficking, and smuggling, with strong cooperation in these areas.

PM Modi also acknowledged the important role played by the Indian community in Nigeria, numbering over 60,000, in furthering bilateral relations. He further expressed his deep appreciation for the National Honor that Nigeria will bestow upon him, calling it an honor not just for him but for the 1.4 billion people of India and the long-standing ties between the two nations.

The Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Nigeria’s highest civilian honor, will be conferred on PM Modi, making him only the second foreign dignitary to receive it, after Queen Elizabeth in 1969. This marks the 17th international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign country.

Earlier in the day, Nigerian President Tinubu had expressed his eagerness to host PM Modi, emphasizing that the visit would seek to expand the strategic partnership and enhance cooperation in critical sectors. The two leaders held discussions at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

PM Modi’s trip to Nigeria is the first leg of his three-nation tour, which will also take him to Brazil and Guyana from November 17 to 21. The visit underscores India’s growing role as a development partner to Nigeria, with over 200 Indian companies investing more than USD 27 billion in key sectors in the African nation.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007, with increasing cooperation in economic, defense, and energy sectors. India's partnership with Nigeria is also reinforced by its commitment to providing developmental assistance through concessional loans and capacity-building programs.

The visit highlights the deep-rooted, friendly, and enduring ties between the two nations, poised to grow further as they work together in various sectors for mutual benefit.