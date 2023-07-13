PM Modi Departs For 3-Day Official Visit To France, UAE

PM Modi noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. He stated that India and France cooperate closely in various sectors, including defence, space, civil nuclear, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," PM Modi said in a statement.