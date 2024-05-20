PM Modi Expresses Condolences on Passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official 'X' handle to express deep sorrow and shock at the untimely demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
PM Modi highlighted Dr. Raisi's significant contributions to strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Iran, emphasizing that his legacy will endure.
PM Modi extended heartfelt condolences to Dr. Raisi's family and the people of Iran, affirming India's solidarity with the nation during this period of mourning. The message reflects India's commitment to standing by Iran in their time of sorrow.
Earlier today, state media sources have confirmed the devastating news that all passengers aboard the crashed helicopter, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, have tragically lost their lives. The helicopter crash occurred in the northwest region of Iran.
Iran's Press TV reported, "President Raeisi, along with foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Gov. Malek Rahmati, East Azarbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, & several other passengers, has been martyred in a helicopter crash in northwest of Iran."
Following this tragic event, Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed the death of President Raisi, stating, "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return..."
As per the constitutional protocol, Muhammad Mukhbar, the current vice president, is expected to assume the role of acting president until a new president is elected within the stipulated 50-day period.