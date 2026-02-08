PM Modi Honours Indian National Army Veterans in Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met veterans of the Azad Hind Fauj during his official visit to Malaysia, paying tribute to the historic contribution of the Indian National Army and its deep-rooted connection with the Indian diaspora in Southeast Asia.

Among those he interacted with was veteran freedom fighter Jeyaraj Raja Rao, an exchange the Prime Minister described as profoundly moving. In a message shared later, Modi said the veteran’s life story reflected extraordinary bravery and selfless sacrifice, adding that such encounters serve as a powerful source of inspiration for future generations.

Raja Rao, recalling the meeting, said the interaction left a lasting impression on him. He spoke about discussing India’s journey after independence and expressed admiration for the country’s progress in recent years, congratulating the Prime Minister on the nation’s development.

During the interaction, Modi bowed in respect to the Indian National Army and its founder, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, acknowledging the pivotal role played by INA soldiers in India’s struggle for freedom. He said the courage and commitment of Netaji and the men and women who served under him remain etched in the nation’s collective memory.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P. Kumaran termed the meeting one of the most meaningful moments of the Prime Minister’s Malaysia visit. He noted that engaging with surviving INA veterans highlighted the enduring historical and emotional bonds between India and its diaspora across Southeast Asia.

The interaction came shortly after Modi’s address to the Indian community in Malaysia, where he spoke about the sacrifices made by overseas Indians during the freedom movement. He pointed out that many members of the diaspora, despite never having lived in India, were among the earliest supporters and recruits of Netaji’s army.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Malaysia’s efforts to preserve Netaji’s legacy, including initiatives such as naming the Indian Cultural Centre after Subhas Chandra Bose. He paid tribute to organisations like the Netaji Service Centre and the Netaji Welfare Foundation for keeping alive the memory of the freedom struggle among overseas Indians.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose took command of the Indian National Army in Southeast Asia in 1943 after arriving from Europe. From bases in Singapore and Malaya, he reorganised the force and mobilised Indian prisoners of war and civilians, culminating in the declaration of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind on October 21, 1943.

The INA’s story remains inseparable from the Indian communities of Malaysia and Singapore, where the movement found strength and support. The all-women Rani of Jhansi Regiment, formed by Indian women in Southeast Asia, emerged as a historic symbol of courage and women’s empowerment in India’s freedom struggle.