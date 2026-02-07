India’s Growth Linked to Malaysia’s Success, Says PM Modi, Unveils IMPACT Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the deep-rooted and evolving partnership between India and Malaysia, asserting that India’s progress is closely intertwined with Malaysia’s growth and, by extension, the advancement of Asia as a whole. Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, the Prime Minister said bilateral relations are being shaped by a shared vision encapsulated in the framework of IMPACT—India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation.

Speaking during his two-day official visit to the Southeast Asian nation, Modi said both countries take pride in each other’s achievements and described the relationship as one marked by mutual respect and goodwill. He recalled Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s message congratulating India on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, calling it a gesture that reflected the warmth of ties between the two nations.

“We celebrate each other’s achievements as our own. India’s success is Malaysia’s success, and it is also Asia’s success,” the Prime Minister said.

Elaborating on the IMPACT framework, Modi explained that it symbolises the shared ambition to accelerate cooperation, expand the scale of engagement, and ensure tangible benefits for citizens of both countries. “IMPACT defines the speed of our relationship, the scale of our aspirations, and the positive change we seek to deliver for our people. Together, our partnership can contribute to the greater good of humanity,” he added.

Highlighting expanding economic and technological collaboration, the Prime Minister noted that over 100 Indian information technology companies are currently operating in Malaysia, creating thousands of jobs. He also pointed to India’s role in supporting Malaysia’s healthcare manufacturing ecosystem, including participation in setting up the country’s first and Asia’s largest insulin production facility.

Modi said digital cooperation between the two countries is gathering pace, with the Malaysia-India Digital Council opening new avenues for collaboration. He announced that India’s flagship digital payments platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), will soon be introduced in Malaysia, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Underlining the importance of people-to-people ties, Modi described cultural and historical connections forged across the Indian Ocean as the bedrock of India-Malaysia relations. He encouraged members of the diaspora and Malaysian citizens to visit India, calling personal exchanges vital to strengthening bilateral bonds.

The Prime Minister also showcased India’s rapid infrastructure expansion over the past decade, citing a doubling of airports, record highway construction, and the global recognition earned by modern train services such as Vande Bharat. He invited the diaspora to witness these developments firsthand and to bring Malaysian friends along, stressing that human connections remain central to diplomacy.

Reflecting on India’s economic journey, Modi said the country has undergone a dramatic transformation, rising from the world’s 11th largest economy to one poised to enter the top three, while remaining the fastest-growing major economy globally. He added that flagship initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ have matured, positioning the country as the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit aims to further deepen the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on expanding cooperation across economic, digital, cultural, and people-to-people sectors.