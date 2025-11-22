PM Modi in Johannesburg for G20 Summit, Holds Key Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Johannesburg on Saturday to attend the G-20 Summit, where world leaders are gathering to discuss major global challenges. His arrival marks another chapter in India’s steadily growing partnership with South Africa.

PM Modi landed in the city on Friday to a warm and traditional welcome, with a cultural group greeting him at the airport. This visit is his fourth trip to South Africa, reflecting the strong diplomatic engagement between the two nations. He previously visited the country for the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023, as well as for a bilateral meeting in 2016.

This year’s G-20 Summit continues a notable pattern, as the presidency remains within the Global South for the fourth year in a row, after Indonesia, India and Brazil. With South Africa taking over the presidency for 2025, the region’s growing influence on global decision-making has become more evident.

Soon after arriving, PM Modi held a series of bilateral meetings, beginning with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two leaders discussed ongoing cooperation in defence, trade and innovation, further strengthening ties ahead of the summit.

The Prime Minister also interacted with young Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs based in South Africa, praising their efforts to maintain cultural links with India. He met the winners of the "Bharat Ko Janiye" quiz, a programme designed to help the diaspora learn more about India’s heritage and contemporary achievements.

In another engagement, PM Modi met top executives of Naspers, one of Africa’s biggest technology investors. The discussions focused on boosting investment in India’s expanding digital ecosystem, signalling rising global interest in India’s tech growth.

Later, the Prime Minister attended a cultural event in Johannesburg where performers presented the South African Girmitiya song “Ganga Maiya.” The performance, sung partly in Tamil, moved the audience and highlighted the deep historical connections shared by India and South Africa.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches PM Modi’s Feet, Speaks on Humanity and Religion