PM Modi-Led Yoga Event at UN Sets Guinness World Record

In a historic moment, the International Yoga Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people from most nationalities in the yoga session.
The yoga session reportedly witnessed the participation of people from 135 nationalities.
Speaking on the feat, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, “In December 2014, it was under PM Modi's leadership and guidance, that 21st June was inscribed as International Yoga Day. So, it was a matter of deep honor for us and the UN that the prime minister led us in doing Yoga. A record was also set that the maximum number of Yoga participants in one place, took place today at the United Nations.”
Meanwhile, Michael Empric, Guinness World Records official adjudicator said, "Today there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today in New York, at the UN, they have 135. It is a new Guinness world records title."
Notably, PM Modi today led the Yoga Day event at the UN Headquarters in New York today. The prime minister is on a 3-day visit to the United States, following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Sporting a custom-designed white yoga T-shirt and trousers, PM Modi thanked the attendees who had traveled from far and wide to be part of the celebration.
Addressing the special event, PM Modi said, "On this fine morning, we are gathered here at the UN at the meeting point of entire humanity. I know many people have come from very far. I thank them. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. I remember nine years ago, exactly when I had the honor to propose celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21.”