PM Modi Monitored ‘Operation Sindoor’ Live as Indian Forces Strike Key Terror Camps in Pakistan

In a bold and meticulously coordinated military offensive, the Indian Armed Forces executed ‘Operation Sindoor’, launching a series of precision airstrikes deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation, conducted in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, was personally monitored live by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to official sources.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), employing a mix of cutting-edge stand-off weapons (SOWs) — including Rampage, Rocks, Spice 2000, and Scalp missiles — successfully targeted and neutralized nine high-value terrorist infrastructure sites associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

List of Confirmed Targets Struck:

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – Stronghold of Jaish-e-Mohammed Markaz Taiba, Muridke – Headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba Sarjal Training Grounds, Tehra Kalan – Operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – Linked to Hizbul Mujahideen Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnal – Associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba Markaz Abbas, Kotli – Jaish-e-Mohammed facility Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – Hizbul Mujahideen base Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – Lashkar-e-Taiba camp Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – Operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed

The strikes were designed to be non-escalatory yet high-impact, targeting only terrorist infrastructure while avoiding civilian or Pakistani military facilities. The deployment of India’s advanced Rafale jets, armed with Scalp and Spice 2000 missiles, marked a significant upgrade from previous operations such as the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

With precise planning and powerful execution, Operation Sindoor has sent a strong message that India will no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism, and those responsible for attacks on Indian soil will be held accountable — swiftly and decisively.

