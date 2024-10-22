PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in Kazan for 16th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kazan, Russia, to a warm and vibrant welcome as Russian nationals greeted him with a Krishna Bhajan upon his arrival at Hotel Korston.
The Prime Minister, attending the 16th BRICS Summit, was seen listening to the soulful rendition of the Bhajan performed by Russian artists. He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, exchanging pleasantries and greetings as he reached the venue.
The 16th BRICS Summit, which is being held under Russia's chairmanship from October 22-24, will provide a platform for discussions on crucial global issues.
The Summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among BRICS nations. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with the leaders of BRICS member countries and invited nations.
Upon his arrival, PM Modi was also treated to a cultural performance by Russian dancers, showcasing the rich cultural ties between the two nations. A Russian artist, speaking after the performance, shared her excitement and said, "We rehearsed for nearly three months. The people here really admire PM Modi. He even complimented us, saying we are exciting dancers."
PM Modi shared his enthusiasm on social media platform X, posting, "Landed in Kazan for the BRICS Summit. This is an important Summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet."
The Prime Minister was warmly received by Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, as shared by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on X.
This visit marks PM Modi’s second trip to Russia this year. He had previously visited Moscow in July for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, where he held a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin. During that visit, he was honored with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle.
The BRICS grouping, initially formed in 2006 after a meeting between the leaders of Russia, India, and China on the sidelines of the G8 Outreach Summit, was later expanded to include South Africa in 2010. This year marks another significant expansion, with five new countries—Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—joining the BRICS bloc.
The ongoing summit provides an opportunity for BRICS leaders to evaluate the progress of various initiatives and explore potential areas for future collaboration.
The discussions and outcomes from this summit are expected to have a profound impact on global development and security, as the bloc continues to grow in both size and influence on the world stage.