Putin Confers PM Modi With Russia's Highest Civilian Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was formally presented with Russia's highest civilian honour, the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' the First-Called, during a ceremony held at St Catherine's Hall in the Moscow Kremlin on Tuesday.
The award, initially conferred in 2019, was physically bestowed on PM Modi by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The honour recognizes PM Modi's significant role in advancing the strategic partnership and fostering friendly relations between Russia and India.
President Putin acknowledged PM Modi's longstanding commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, citing initiatives dating back to Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, including the twinning of Gujarat with Russian regions.
"Dear friend, I congratulate you wholeheartedly on this prestigious Russian award and wish you good health and continued success," President Putin remarked during the ceremony.
Highlighting PM Modi's efforts in elevating India-Russia relations to a special and privileged strategic partnership, President Putin praised their cooperation across various sectors including trade, energy, nuclear technology, and space exploration. He underscored PM Modi's contributions to promoting multipolarity and enhancing global and regional security, through collaborative efforts in forums like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
The Order of St Andrew the Apostle, established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, is reserved for exceptional civilian or military merit. The Russian Embassy in India previously announced the award, emphasizing PM Modi's role in promoting the special partnership between Russia and India.
During his visit to Russia, PM Modi also attended the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow, underscoring India's cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy. He addressed the Indian community, praising their role in strengthening bilateral ties and announced plans to open Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.
PM Modi's visit coincided with the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, where he held bilateral discussions with President Putin, marking their 16th meeting over the past decade. Their engagements focused on enhancing strategic cooperation and global prosperity through mutual collaboration.