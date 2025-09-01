PM Modi to Address SCO Leaders Today, Bilateral with Putin on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tianjin, China, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, marking his first visit to the country since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. The high-profile summit is being attended by leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with President Xi, where both leaders pledged to resolve long-standing border differences and strengthen cooperation. The meeting lasted nearly an hour, during which Modi stressed the importance of building ties on the basis of mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity. Xi, on his part, underlined that India and China are “partners, not rivals,” calling for broader collaboration beyond their border disputes.

The two sides agreed to resume direct flights, re-start visa services, and revive the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, signaling efforts to restore people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Border management mechanisms were also reaffirmed, with discussions on tackling cross-border terrorism.

Modi is scheduled to deliver his address at the SCO meet today, where regional security, trade, and multilateral cooperation are expected to dominate discussions. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

The SCO gathering comes at a critical time, with global economic tensions rising and new U.S. tariffs impacting Indian exports. For New Delhi, Modi’s outreach in Tianjin reflects a strategic push to strengthen ties within the region and reinforce India’s role in shaping the future of multilateral cooperation.

