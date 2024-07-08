PM Modi to Embark on 2-Day Russia Visit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Moscow from July 8 to July 9, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. His last visit to Moscow was in 2019, during which he attended an economic conclave in Vladivostok.
The highlight of the visit will be the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, the premier institutional dialogue in the strategic partnership between the two nations. Modi is expected to arrive in Moscow on Monday afternoon (IST) and engage in a packed schedule.
This includes a private meeting with President Putin, delegation-level talks, restricted discussions, a lunch hosted by President Putin, and a visit to the exhibition centre in the VDNKH Complex, Rosatom Pavilion. Additionally, he will address the Indian diaspora during his time in Moscow.
According to Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Spokesman, the agenda for Modi's visit is comprehensive, encompassing both formal discussions and informal exchanges. Peskov emphasized the significance of the visit amidst close scrutiny from Western nations, highlighting the strength of the Russia-India strategic partnership.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of direct talks between Modi and Putin, particularly on issues such as trade imbalance, during the summit. He expressed optimism that the visit would pave the way for advancing bilateral relations in various domains.
Following his visit to Moscow, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Austria for a two-day visit on July 9 and 10.
This visit underscores India's continued engagement with Russia amid global geopolitical dynamics, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and address mutual concerns.