PM Modi To Virtually Attend Quad Leaders' Meeting Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in a virtual meeting of the Quad leaders on Thursday along with United States President Joe Biden, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

During the meeting, the leaders will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate along with President of USA Joseph R Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida in a Quad Leaders' virtual meeting on March 3," it said in a statement.

Last year in September, the Quad leaders held an in-person summit in Washington.

"The leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after the September 2021 Summit in Washington DC. They will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.

"The Quad leaders will also review ongoing efforts to implement the Leaders' initiatives announced as part of the Quad's contemporary and positive agenda," it added.

Notably, the meeting will be held amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has been making headlines since the past few days.

Also Read: 'Leave Kharkiv Immediately': India's All-Caps Message To Stranded Citizens