PM Modi To Visit Al-Hakim Mosque During Maiden Egypt Tour

PM Modi will make a State visit to Egypt on June 24 and 25.

Kwatra said, "It is worth mentioning here that this will be Prime Minister's first visit to Egypt and I might also mention that this would be the first official bilateral visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Egypt since 1997."

He added that there have been visits in between, but they have mostly been for multilateral or plurilateral events.

Upon the Prime Minister’s arrival in Cairo on June 24, he will first meet with the India unit, a select unit of high-level ministers that the President of Egypt had constituted after his return from India.