PM Modi Unveils 10-Point Plan to Strengthen India-ASEAN Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a comprehensive 10-point plan aimed at strengthening India-ASEAN relations during the 21st India-ASEAN Summit held in Vientiane, Laos.
Emphasizing the significance of this partnership in shaping Asia's future, Modi noted that India-ASEAN trade has doubled to over $130 billion in the past decade. He called for a review of the trade in goods agreement to unlock further economic potential.
"I believe that the 21st century—the Asian century—is the century of India and ASEAN nations," Modi declared while addressing leaders from the ASEAN member countries: Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, and Singapore.
The Prime Minister also marked the 10th anniversary of India’s Act East Policy, calling it a catalyst for enhancing ties with ASEAN nations.
Modi's 10-point plan includes designating 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, doubling scholarships at Nalanda University, and providing new grants for ASEAN students in India’s agricultural universities.
He also proposed various people-centric activities to celebrate the decade of the Act East Policy, including a Youth Summit, Start-up Festival, and Music Festival.
In addition, he announced the ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under the ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund, pledging USD five million to enhance disaster resilience.
The Prime Minister proposed the establishment of a new Health Ministers’ track to build health resilience and initiated a regular ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue.
Modi further invited ASEAN leaders to join the ‘Plant a Tree for Mother’ campaign to promote climate resilience, stating, "India-ASEAN friendship and cooperation are vital amid global tensions."
He underscored the partnership’s importance as neighbors and partners in the Global South. The Prime Minister’s visit aims to deepen engagement with ASEAN countries and enhance collaborative efforts across various sectors.