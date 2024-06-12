PM Modi's Historic Third Term Debut Abroad: Italy Trip for 50th G7 Summit

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra announced on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his first overseas visit since commencing his third term, traveling to Apulia, Italy, upon the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
PM Modi's visit aims to attend the 50th G7 Summit, scheduled for June 14, where India has been invited as an Outreach Country. Kwatra stated, "This will be the Prime Minister's first overseas travel after assuming office in his third consecutive term. It will also afford him an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India as also to the Global South."
The summit is expected to address pressing global issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Key leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in attendance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to participate in a session dedicated to discussing the Russian invasion of his country.
Foreign Secretary Kwatra emphasized India's stance on the Ukraine conflict, stating, "We have always maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the best option to resolve it." He also highlighted India's consistent participation in the G7 summit, underscoring New Delhi's efforts to address global challenges.
Regarding India's representation at the peace summit in Switzerland, Kwatra confirmed India's participation at an appropriate level but did not specify the attendee.
PM Modi's attendance at the G7 summit provides an opportunity to follow up on the outcomes of the G20 summit held under India's presidency last year, reinforcing India's commitment to global cooperation and diplomacy.