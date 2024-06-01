PoK "Foreign Land" Concedes Pakistan Over Kashmiri Poet's Abduction

Farhad's lawyer, Imaan Mazaari, expressed concerns about the FIRs lodged against the poet and the lack of information provided to his family during their visit to Muzaffarabad. Mazaari emphasized that Kashmir has its own courts, police, and legal system, indicating that the matter should be addressed within the region. She also raised concerns about Farhad's health, noting his weight loss and difficulty speaking fluently during a meeting with his family, emphasizing the need for immediate medical attention.