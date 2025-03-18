Poland Thanks India as Minister Reveals PM Modi Convinced Putin Against Nuclear Attack

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister and Secretary of State, Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, has expressed gratitude for India's role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, revealing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi persuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use tactical nuclear weapons.

Speaking to the media in an exclusive interview on Monday, Bartoszewski said, “We had a great visit of PM Modi to Warsaw. PM Modi did persuade Putin not to use nuclear tactical weapons. We want permanent peace. We want stable and sustainable peace in Ukraine.”

His remarks come a day after PM Modi, in a podcast with Lex Fridman, reiterated that peace could only be achieved through negotiations and not warfare. He emphasized India's balanced approach and willingness to engage with both sides.

PM Modi on Peace Talks: ‘War Won’t Resolve the Crisis’

During the podcast, PM Modi stressed the importance of diplomatic dialogue, saying, “I have a close relationship with Russia and Ukraine alike. I can sit with President Putin and say that this is not the time for war, and I can also tell President Zelenskyy in a friendly way that brother, regardless of how many people stand with you in the world, there will never be a resolution on the battlefield.”

He further stated, “The resolution will only come when both Ukraine and Russia come to the negotiating table. Ukraine may hold countless discussions with their allies, but it will bear no fruit. Discussions must include both parties instead. Initially, it was challenging to find peace, but now the current situation presents an opportunity for meaningful and productive talks between Ukraine and Russia.”

‘I Am Not Neutral, I Stand With Peace’

Clarifying his stance on the war, PM Modi said, “I have always maintained that I stand with peace. I am not neutral. I have a stance, and that is peace.”

He also pointed out the inefficacy of global institutions in resolving conflicts. “International organisations that were once powerful have become almost irrelevant. No real reforms are happening. Institutions like the UN are failing to fulfil their roles,” he noted.

Calling for an end to hostilities, he added, “People who disregard international laws and rules continue to act freely, and no one can stop them. In such situations, the prudent choice for everyone is to let go of conflict and move toward cooperation.”

Poland’s Continued Support for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Bartoszewski highlighted Poland's unwavering support for Ukraine. “We have helped Ukraine since the very beginning of the war. Thousands of migrants have come from Ukraine into Poland. We are ready to provide peacekeeping forces and military support,” he said.

Poland’s acknowledgment of India's diplomatic efforts underscores New Delhi’s evolving role in global geopolitics, particularly in fostering dialogue between conflicting nations.

