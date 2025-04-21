Pope Francis, First Latin American Pontiff, Passes Away at 88

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church and a globally influential figure known for his advocacy of compassion, tolerance, and reform, passed away at the age of 88. The Vatican confirmed his death on Monday morning through a video statement released via its official Telegram channel.

"This morning at 7:35 a.m. (0535 GMT), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced solemnly.

The pontiff, who served as the 266th pope for over 12 years, had long battled a series of health challenges. Most recently, he had been hospitalized for pneumonia and was discharged on March 23 after undergoing five weeks of treatment. His declining health had kept him from participating in key Holy Week events, including the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum and the Easter Vigil at Saint Peter’s Basilica. For the first time since his papal election in 2013, he had delegated several of these duties to senior cardinals.

Despite his frail condition, Pope Francis made a passionate appeal during his Easter Sunday address from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where he emphasized the importance of freedom of thought and tolerance. “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others,” read his speech, delivered by an associate to a crowd of over 35,000 faithful. He also condemned the rising tide of anti-Semitism and expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling the situation “dramatic and deplorable.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis made history as the first pope from the Americas and the first non-European pontiff in over a millennium. His papacy was marked by a focus on humility, social justice, interfaith dialogue, and environmental stewardship. He was also the first pope in more than a century to reside outside the Vatican’s traditional Apostolic Palace, choosing instead to live in a modest guesthouse to reflect his commitment to a simpler and more accessible church.

Known for his tireless work ethic—reportedly never having taken a vacation—Francis maintained a rigorous schedule even into his later years, often defying medical advice to slow down. His passing marks the end of a transformative era for the Catholic Church and leaves a legacy rooted in mercy, inclusiveness, and reform.

Global leaders and religious communities have begun paying tribute to the late pontiff, acknowledging his profound impact on both the Catholic Church and the broader world. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the Vatican shortly.