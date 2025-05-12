Post-Operation Sindoor: India, Pakistan Agree on No-Fire Pact, Troop Pullback

In a significant development following the high-stakes Operation Sindoor, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks at 5:00 PM on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The discussions centered around reinforcing the long-standing commitment between the two nations to uphold peace along the Line of Control and international borders. Both sides agreed that “not a single shot” would be fired and no aggressive or hostile action would be initiated against each other.

Sources confirmed that the conversation also focused on confidence-building measures, with both parties agreeing to take immediate steps toward the reduction of troops in forward areas and along the shared borders. The dialogue is seen as a potential de-escalation move following heightened tensions in the aftermath of India’s decisive counter-terrorism operation earlier this month.

Officials have termed the meeting as “constructive,” emphasizing that continued communication at the highest military levels is crucial to preventing further conflict and ensuring regional stability.

