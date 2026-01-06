‘Power of Law Must Prevail’: UN Chief Raises Alarm Over Venezuela Crisis

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the recent United States military action in Venezuela, warning that the development could worsen instability in the country and set a dangerous precedent for international relations.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on January 5, the Secretary-General, through Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, said the situation in Venezuela has reached a critical point following the US military operation on January 3.

According to reports, US forces carried out operations across Caracas and parts of northern Venezuela, including Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

The scale of casualties from the operation remains unclear. US President Donald Trump later confirmed the military action, describing it as a “large-scale strike” and stating that the United States would oversee Venezuela until a “safe and proper transition” takes place.

The Venezuelan government has strongly condemned the action, calling it a military aggression and a violation of the United Nations Charter. President Nicolás Maduro has since been taken to New York, where US authorities have accused him and his wife, Cilia Flores, of serious criminal offences.

Guterres said the immediate future of Venezuela remains uncertain and warned that the situation could have serious consequences not only for the country but also for the wider region. He stressed that the use of force against a sovereign nation threatens international peace and security.

The UN chief recalled that Venezuela has long been facing political, social and economic turmoil, which has led to the erosion of democratic institutions and forced millions of people to flee the country.

Tensions intensified after Venezuela’s disputed presidential elections in July 2024, which were criticised by a UN-appointed panel of electoral experts for lacking transparency.

He also pointed to findings by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which documented serious human rights violations in the country. Following the latest developments, Venezuela’s interim leadership invoked an emergency decree, granting the government expanded security powers nationwide.

Emphasising the importance of international law, Guterres said he was deeply concerned that the UN Charter had not been respected during the January 3 military action. He reminded member states that the Charter strictly prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any country.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the Secretary-General said it is still possible to prevent a wider conflict. He urged all Venezuelan political actors to engage in inclusive and democratic dialogue, allowing the people of Venezuela to decide their future peacefully.

Guterres also called on neighbouring countries and the international community to act responsibly and in solidarity, respecting international law and working to promote peaceful coexistence.

“The power of the law must prevail,” he said, adding that international legal mechanisms already exist to address issues such as human rights concerns, disputes over resources and illegal activities.

The UN chief reiterated his readiness to support all efforts aimed at helping Venezuela find a peaceful and lawful path forward, warning that continued violence could further destabilise an already fragile region.

