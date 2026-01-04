US Defends Venezuela Strike as Strategic Move to Protect Interests, Prevent Adversary Control

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Washington’s recent military operation in Venezuela on Sunday, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, describing it as a strategic move to protect US national interests in the Western Hemisphere and prevent adversaries from controlling Venezuela’s oil.

Advertisment

Speaking on NBC News’ Meet the Press, Rubio stressed that the operation was not about seizing Venezuelan oil for the United States, but rather about ensuring that hostile actors, particularly China and Iran, do not exploit the country’s natural resources.

"We don’t need Venezuela’s oil. We don’t want it controlled by adversaries of the United States. The goal is to prevent Iran, Russia, China, or other actors from destabilising the region and profiting at the expense of Venezuela’s people," Rubio said. He emphasised that the strike was designed to benefit both the US and Venezuelans, eliminating drug trafficking, Iranian influence, and Hezbollah networks from the country.

Rubio cited Iran’s long-standing alliance with Venezuela, highlighting Tehran’s use of the country to circumvent sanctions and trade oil for gold to finance armed groups. Additionally, Hezbollah has reportedly established extensive support networks in Venezuela, generating funds through illicit drug connections. Meanwhile, China remains the largest buyer of Venezuelan crude, accounting for roughly 85% of the country’s total oil exports.

Addressing critics who drew parallels with past US interventions in Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan, Rubio dismissed the comparisons. He noted that many experts focusing on the Middle East lacked sufficient knowledge of Venezuela and the Western Hemisphere. "Venezuela looks nothing like Libya, Iraq, or Afghanistan, other than Iranian agents plotting against America," he added.

Rubio expressed cautious optimism for Venezuela’s future under US oversight, calling for a transition to democracy and stability in the region. "We hope this leads to a holistic direction. We all wish to see a bright future for Venezuela," he said.

The operation, carried out on Saturday, involved intelligence agencies and US law enforcement, resulting in the capture of Maduro and Flores in Caracas. Both were flown out of the country and are now facing charges in the Southern District of New York for alleged drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies.

Earlier, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defended the military action, saying it marked a complete departure from the Iraq War and other past interventions. Speaking to CBS Evening News, Hegseth stated, "It’s the exact opposite. This operation achieves strategic objectives without putting American troops at risk, unlike decades-long conflicts we’ve seen before." He added that the operation ensures access to resources and wealth without costing American lives.

The US administration maintains that the intervention was carefully planned and strategically executed, aimed at safeguarding regional stability and countering foreign influence while minimising risks to American personnel.

Also Read: “Matter of Deep Concern”: India Responds to Venezuela Crisis, Avoids Naming US