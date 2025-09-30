Powerful Blast in Pakistan's Quetta Kills 13, Injures 32

At least 13 people were killed and 32 others injured after a powerful explosion shocked Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Tuesday afternoon. The blast occurred near the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters on Zarghun Road.

According to Pakistani media reports, the explosion was so intense that it was heard across Model Town and surrounding areas, shattering windows of nearby homes and buildings. Gunfire was reportedly heard shortly after the blast, spreading panic among residents.

Rescue teams and police quickly reached the scene, cordoning off the area to conduct search operations.

A CCTV video circulating on social media captured the moment the explosion hit a busy road.

Muhammad Baloch, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta, said that the blast occurred when an explosive-loaded vehicle turned from Model Town towards Hali Road near the FC headquarters.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in hospitals across the city, fearing mass casualties. Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar reported that 10 people initially died, including five on the spot and five more during treatment.

The death toll later rose to 13. At least two FC personnel were also injured in the gunfire and explosion. Thirty-two injured individuals were admitted to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre.

An official investigation has been launched to determine the nature and source of the explosion.

