Pradeep Kumar Rawat Assumes Charge as Indian Ambassador to China

India's new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat assumed charge on Monday.

Pradeep Rawat was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to China on December last year. Rawat succeeds Ambassador Vikram Misri, who was appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor.

Rawat arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quarantine as per China's Covid-19 protocols.

Taking to twitter, the Indian Embassy in China said, "HE Shri. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China assumed charge @EOIBeijing today.”