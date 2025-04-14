Prof Yunus Envisions A Discrimination-Free & Progressive Bangladesh on New Year

On the eve of Bangladeshi New Year, Bangladesh's interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Bangladesh and neighbouring India, calling for collective efforts towards building a discrimination-free, peaceful, and progressive country.

Advertisment

In a special message to the 170-million-strong Muslim-majority nation, the country’s only Nobel Peace Prize laureate and current Chief Adviser of the caretaker government, Professor Yunus, wished everyone a joyous Pohela Boishakh, which falls on April 14. “Let’s forget the past year’s sorrow and pain and move forward with a new conviction and enthusiasm,” he said, describing the day as one of “harmony and great reunion.”

Highlighting the cultural inclusivity of the festival, Prof Yunus remarked that the new year celebrations unite all communities—Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, and ethnic minorities from both the mountains and valleys—by fostering a renewed spirit of national unity. He emphasized, “Despite differences in beliefs and customs... all are part of one family, united by a rich diversity of language, culture, and traditions.”

While Bangladesh officially celebrates the Bengali New Year on April 14, the day is marked either on April 14 or 15 in West Bengal and other regions of India. In Assam, the beginning of the Bhaskarabda year 1432, which coincides with Bohag or Rongali Bihu, will be celebrated on April 15 this year. Bhaskarabda, a lunisolar calendar, was introduced in recognition of Bhaskara Varman, the 7th-century ruler of ancient Kamrup, and has been acknowledged by the Assam government alongside the Saka and Gregorian calendars.

Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their greetings on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vaisakhi, Vishu, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu Pirapu. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also wished the people of the state on the occasion of Goru Bihu, underscoring the agrarian roots of the festival. “Today, Assam observes one of its most sacred and meaningful traditions — Goru Bihu, the first and most spiritually significant day of the Rongali Bihu celebrations. This day is dedicated to the worship of the cow (Gomata), who holds a divine place in Sanatan Hindu Dharma as the eternal nurturer, a symbol of motherhood, sustenance, and purity,” said Governor Acharya.

Earlier, while addressing the nation on Bangladesh’s Independence Day and Eid-ul-Fitr, Prof Yunus unveiled a roadmap for an inclusive and prosperous nation. He outlined the work of the National Consensus Commission, which he heads, stating that 38 political parties had been sent the full report and 166 reform recommendations prepared by six separate commissions. According to him, the parties responded positively, highlighting areas of agreement and divergence.

“Regarding the election, I have said this before and I say it again – the election will take place between December of this year and June of next year. We want the upcoming election to be the most free, fair, and acceptable election in the history of Bangladesh. For this, the Election Commission has already begun making all necessary preparations. I hope that political parties will start preparing for the election with great enthusiasm and energy,” said Prof Yunus.

A source close to Prof Yunus revealed that he intends to hold the national election by mid-2026 and has urged two members of the National Consensus Commission to expedite the reform process. The commission is currently holding a series of dialogues with political parties, and so far, eight parties have participated. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the main opposition, is expected to hold discussions in the coming days.

In his national address, Prof Yunus also expressed his ambition to elevate Bangladesh’s global standing. He revealed his government’s intention to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and noted a recent conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who supported Bangladesh’s bid.

Speaking on regional cooperation, Prof Yunus said, “If these four countries of South Asia can create a joint economy, all four nations will benefit. Nepal and Bhutan are very eager to supply us with hydropower, and we are equally interested in receiving it.”

Reflecting on the previous regime, Prof Yunus strongly criticized former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who reportedly fled the country following massive student-led protests in mid-2024. He referred to a report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights which documented the deaths of around 1,400 protestors. “Our July girls, who were at the front lines of the protests, were attacked by security forces and Awami League supporters and were even subjected to sexual abuse,” said Prof Yunus. He further alleged that “Hasina herself reportedly instructed security officers to kill the protestors.”