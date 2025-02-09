Maha Kumbh: President Droupadi Murmu to Take Holy Dip at Sangam Tomorrow

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on February 10, 2025, to witness the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh and partake in its spiritual significance.

During her day-long visit, President Murmu will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, perform pooja at the sacred Akshayavat tree and Bade Hanuman Temple, and explore the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The President's visit will commence at the Sangam Nose, where she will take a ceremonial dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, a site revered in Sanatan Dharma.

Following this, President Murmu will offer prayers at the Akshayavat tree, regarded in Hindu tradition as a symbol of immortality and mentioned in ancient scriptures. She will then visit the Bade Hanuman Temple to seek blessings for the nation's well-being and prosperity.

As part of her itinerary, the President will also visit the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre, a modern initiative that integrates technology with religious heritage. The centre provides devotees with an immersive digital insight into the Maha Kumbh Mela, offering detailed information through advanced tools.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the city to ensure a smooth and secure experience.