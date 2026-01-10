Protest-Stricken Iran Receives Fresh Trump Warning; Death Toll Past 60

As protests run the country ragged, Iran was issued a fresh warning by United States President Donald Trump on Friday. Anti-government protests primarily amid rising prices have taken over the West Asian country leaving many dead as the authorities scramble to curb the unrest with internet shutdown.

Numerous protestor deaths in the clashes have been documented by rights groups over the past two weeks. According to HRANA, an Iranian rights group, at least 62 deaths including 12 security personnel and 48 protestors have been recorded since the demonstrations broke out on December 28, reported Reuters.

Having bombed Iran last summer Trump, who had already said last week that the US could step in for the protesters, issued another warning saying, “You better not start shooting because we'll start shooting too.” “I just hope the protesters in Iran are going to be safe, because that's a very dangerous place right now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump showed reluctance in meeting the US based crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, son of the late Shah, suggesting he waits to see how things pan out before backing anyone.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the protesters of being agents of opposition groups abroad and the United States, saying that he would not back down. The public prosecutor of Tehran also threatened those committing sabotage or engaging in clashes with security forces would face death sentences.

The country’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology cited “circumstances in the country”, saying the decision to down internet services was taken “by competent security authorities”.

The protests stirred by dire economic conditions, worsened by altercations with Israel and the US last year, pose one of the biggest challenges that Iran’s clerical rulers have faced in the last three years.

Protesters initially flagged the rial losing half its value against the dollar last year and inflation going past 40 per cent in December, but are now directly targeting the authorities.

The internet ban has allowed limited amount of information coming out of the country. Telephone lines have also been affected. The Dubai Airport’s website showed at least 17 flights between Dubai and Iran were cancelled.

The main opposition to the current regime is led by Pahlavi who called on Iranians on social media to “take to the streets”.

