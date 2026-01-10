Unfazed by NATO Collapse, Trump Says US Wants Greenland to Deter Russia, China

The President of the United States, Donald Trump on Friday doubled down on his rhetoric of owning the Danish territory of Greenland. Trump suggested that it was imperative for the US to take control of Greenland in order to prevent Russia or China from occupying it.

"We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour," Trump told reporters at the White House while meeting with oil company executives, as reported by Reuters.

The US President seems unfazed by the idea of upsetting key North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies in Europe including Denmark. Although Greenland officially became an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1979, it remains under Danish sovereignty for defence, foreign policy and currency.

The island, which is sparsely populated with only 57,000 people living in it, lies in a strategic location. Having control over it will allow the US to maintain close watch on Russia. It is also rich in natural resources, something the US eyes heavily.

Notably, the US already has military presence in Greenland under a 1951 agreement. However, Trump insists the US must acquire the island as such deals are not enough to guarantee Greenland’s defense.

"You defend ownership. You don't defend leases. And we'll have to defend Greenland. If we don't do it, China or Russia will," Trump was quoted as saying.

President Trump and White House officials have been exploring various ways to bring Greenland under the control of United States including military action and paying lump sum amounts to Greenlanders to convince them to secede from Denmark and potentially join the US.

On the other hand, Denmark and several other European nations criticized the recent comments coming from Trump and other White House officials.

The NATO alliance which binds both Denmark and US by a mutual defence agreement, would cease to exist, warned Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

